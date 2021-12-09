Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Have Dipped -79.33% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decrease of -3.84% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GFAI share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -413.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $32.86M, with average of 3.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

After registering a -3.84% downside in the latest session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7501 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.36%, and -29.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.33%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardforce AI Co. Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders hold 71.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.33% of the shares at 36.29% float percentage. In total, 10.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 4.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.73 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.88 million.