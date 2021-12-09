Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Drops -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.33, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GENE share’s 52-week high remains $8.18, putting it -251.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $43.05M, with an average of 99030.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the latest session, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.85 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.01%, and -21.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.49%. Short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.65, implying an increase of 90.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.65 and $25.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GENE has been trading -1000.86% off suggested target high and -1000.86% from its likely low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genetic Technologies Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.36% of the shares at 2.39% float percentage. In total, 2.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Group One Trading, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 79510.0 shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 61597.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2511.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8537.0