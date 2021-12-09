For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Is Worth A Shot

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.34, to imply a decrease of -3.31% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $38.30, putting it -149.67% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.48. The company has a valuation of $4.35B, with average of 7.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATUS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

After registering a -3.31% downside in the latest session, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.30 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and -9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.31, implying an increase of 43.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATUS has been trading -232.46% off suggested target high and -17.34% from its likely low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are -55.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.73% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -32.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.54 billion and $2.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.40% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altice USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders hold 13.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.44% of the shares at 60.54% float percentage. In total, 52.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.56 million shares (or 4.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $405.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 19.36 million shares, or about 4.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $401.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.11 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.9 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 101.52 million.