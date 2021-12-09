Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Stock Dropped -28.93% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.56, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DBGI share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -243.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $34.81M, with average of 4.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the latest session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.20%, and -28.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.59%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Brands Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders hold 42.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.52% of the shares at 23.69% float percentage. In total, 13.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 89647.0 shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 63766.0 shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 89647.0 shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5316.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 16532.0.