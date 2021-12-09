DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s -3.70-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $115.25, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $4.94 in intraday trading. The DKS share’s 52-week high remains $142.78, putting it -23.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.40. The company has a valuation of $9.82B, with average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DKS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.8.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the latest session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 118.52 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.70%, and -15.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 104.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $156.22, implying an increase of 26.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKS has been trading -56.18% off suggested target high and -12.8% from its likely low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) shares are 18.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.11% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.40% this quarter before falling -7.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.08 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.70% annually.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.75, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. insiders hold 4.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.76% of the shares at 114.58% float percentage. In total, 109.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 11.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $727.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.5 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $551.04 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $247.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 167.11 million.