Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 18.35% YTD

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.48, to imply a decrease of -3.26% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The DB share’s 52-week high remains $15.34, putting it -22.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.08. The company has a valuation of $27.26B, with an average of 4.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

After registering a -3.26% downside in the latest session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.95 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.32%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.35%. Short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw shorts transact 13.08 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.81, implying an increase of 9.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.78 and $18.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DB has been trading -49.68% off suggested target high and 13.62% from its likely low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are -9.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,875.00% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before falling -76.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 102.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.01% annually.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders hold 7.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.19% of the shares at 36.78% float percentage. In total, 34.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 98.78 million shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 67.06 million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $804.77 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 88.92 million shares. This is just over 4.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $969.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.57 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 279.01 million.