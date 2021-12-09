Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Up Almost 7.30% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, to imply a decrease of -2.60% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -13.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $4.58B, with an average of 8.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

After registering a -2.60% downside in the latest session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.11%, and 7.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.26%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.78, implying an increase of 12.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.78 and $2.78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIG has been trading -14.4% off suggested target high and -14.4% from its likely low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $218.87 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 8.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.12%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.27% of the shares at 18.27% float percentage. In total, 18.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53.83 million shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd with 12.26 million shares, or about 1.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $29.18 million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 19.6 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 6.95 million.