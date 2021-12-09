Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Shares Fall By 3.75 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.65, to imply a decrease of -2.60% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $28.49, putting it -25.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.49. The company has a valuation of $9.74B, with average of 7.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cameco Corporation (CCJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -2.60% downside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.84 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.75%, and -17.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.51%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.83, implying an increase of 21.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.31 and $32.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading -42.47% off suggested target high and -2.91% from its likely low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 7.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -130.77% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 111.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $252.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309.33 million and $369.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.20% before dropping -22.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -171.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.79% annually.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.00% of the shares at 66.11% float percentage. In total, 66.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.97 million shares (or 5.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $331.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 15.63 million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $259.6 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 12.61 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $209.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.71 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 173.98 million.