Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -11.71% Loss

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.27, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BLND share’s 52-week high remains $21.04, putting it -126.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.85. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the last session, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.78 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.71%, and -40.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.65%. Short interest in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) saw shorts transact 4.08 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.14, implying an increase of 56.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLND has been trading -202.05% off suggested target high and -72.6% from its likely low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $86.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.08 million.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blend Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Blend Labs Inc. insiders hold 6.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.19% of the shares at 47.47% float percentage. In total, 44.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50000.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

We also have BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 14.74 million.