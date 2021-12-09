BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Could See A -125.63% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.84, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $1.59 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $96.66, putting it -125.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.17. The company has a valuation of $3.28B, with average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.71 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.74%, and -28.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.27, implying an increase of 39.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC has been trading -110.08% off suggested target high and -33.05% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are -28.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.76% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before falling -58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $54.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.73 million and $43.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.00% before jumping 41.10% in the following quarter.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.06% of the shares at 88.97% float percentage. In total, 76.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 5.06 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $328.75 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 2.94 million shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $190.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 68.13 million.