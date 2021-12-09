At $630.81 RH (NYSE: RH) Is Worth A Gamble

RH (NYSE:RH)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $630.81, to imply an increase of 9.33% or $53.85 in intraday trading. The RH share’s 52-week high remains $744.56, putting it -18.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $411.88. The company has a valuation of $12.90B, with average of 446.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RH (RH), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.63.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

After registering a 9.33% upside in the latest session, RH (RH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 658.51 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 9.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.14%, and -12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $760.07, implying an increase of 17.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $600.00 and $897.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RH has been trading -42.2% off suggested target high and 4.88% from its likely low.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RH share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RH (RH) shares are -18.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.81% against 36.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.90% this quarter before jumping 14.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $983.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $932.54 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.55% annually.

RH Dividends

RH has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RH has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

RH insiders hold 10.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.52% of the shares at 107.40% float percentage. In total, 96.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 12.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 1.79 million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RH (RH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $477.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 340.1 million.