After Sinking 3.44% During Past Week, Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Still A Buy?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply a decrease of -4.16% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $9.42, putting it -81.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.65. The company has a valuation of $2.95B, with average of 6.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hecla Mining Company (HL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a -4.16% downside in the latest session, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.45 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -4.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.44%, and -10.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.18, implying an increase of 27.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HL has been trading -112.36% off suggested target high and -6.18% from its likely low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hecla Mining Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are -41.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $202.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $201.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $199.7 million and $188.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.40% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hecla Mining Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.83% of the shares at 65.82% float percentage. In total, 64.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50.92 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.15 million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $373.14 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 27.36 million shares. This is just over 5.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.98 million, or 3.72% of the shares, all valued at about 109.89 million.