Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.86 million Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $54.42 changed hands at $5.5 or 11.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.16B. RETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.9% off its 52-week high of $153.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.28, which suggests the last value was 14.96% up since then. When we look at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 322.82K.

Analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RETA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 95.34 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 11.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.98%, with the 5-day performance at -36.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is -48.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RETA’s forecast low is $110.00 with $282.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -418.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.51% over the past 6 months, a -12.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -11.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.27 million and $3.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -57.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 16.10%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 81.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.41%. There are 81.23% institutions holding the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.89% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million RETA shares worth $434.27 million.

CPMG INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 2.9 million shares worth $288.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco American Franchise Fd and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $162.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 4.10% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $130.35 million.