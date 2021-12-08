TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 11.39 million TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $6.77 changed hands at $1.6 or 30.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.05M. TESS’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.63% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the last value was 24.96% up since then. When we look at TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 27.29K.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) trade information

Instantly TESS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.49%, with the 5-day performance at 27.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) is 11.72% up.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TESSCO Technologies Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.57% over the past 6 months, a 61.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $103.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.40%. The 2021 estimates are for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated earnings to increase by 9.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TESS Dividends

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.32% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares while 61.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.38%. There are 61.53% institutions holding the TESSCO Technologies Incorporated stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million TESS shares worth $3.69 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 0.5 million shares worth $3.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $1.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.5 million.