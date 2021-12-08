Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

In the last trading session, 1.7 million D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $0.25 or 11.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $829.71M. HEPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -514.11% off its 52-week high of $15.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 14.11% up since then. When we look at D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.64 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.53%, with the 5-day performance at 1.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -53.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPS’s forecast low is $47.74 with $105.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4143.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1825.0% for it to hit the projected low.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $242.01 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $343.11 million.

The 2021 estimates are for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi earnings to decrease by -260.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.20% per year.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares while 24.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.60%. There are 24.60% institutions holding the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 19.2 million HEPS shares worth $131.68 million.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 13.54 million shares worth $92.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Intl Funds-Emerging Mkts Eq F. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $48.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Intl Funds-Emerging Mkts Eq F held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $8.08 million.