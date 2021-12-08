Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.12 or 29.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.56M. SECO’s last price was a discount, traded about -546.0% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 34.0% up since then. When we look at Secoo Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 128.63K.

Analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SECO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6540 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 29.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.26%, with the 5-day performance at -22.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is -46.52% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SECO’s forecast low is $135.90 with $135.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27080.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27080.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Secoo Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019 will be $273.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Secoo Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -140.10%.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 28.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Limited shares while 19.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.19%. There are 19.19% institutions holding the Secoo Holding Limited stock share, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million SECO shares worth $10.29 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 4.02 million shares worth $9.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 64187.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 31941.0 shares worth around $78255.0.