Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.44 changed hands at $0.79 or 13.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $929.61M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.2% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.33, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 789.79K.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.68 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 13.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.55%, with the 5-day performance at -0.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -18.48% down.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.40% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares while 40.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.77%. There are 40.79% institutions holding the Quantum-Si incorporated stock share, with Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.83% of the shares, roughly 4.46 million QSI shares worth $54.72 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 4.05 million shares worth $49.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $88.76 million under it, the former controlled 9.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $30.65 million.