Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.88M. NEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -2597.06% off its 52-week high of $9.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Puxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Analysts gave the Puxin Limited (NEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NEW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Puxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4395 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.12%, with the 5-day performance at -19.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is -48.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEW’s forecast low is $88.41 with $88.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25902.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25902.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Puxin Limited earnings to increase by 93.90%.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares while 10.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.10%. There are 10.07% institutions holding the Puxin Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million NEW shares worth $4.02 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 1.18 million shares worth $2.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 21626.0 shares estimated at $14056.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 13912.0 shares worth around $9042.0.