Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.63 changed hands at $0.25 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.63B. NTCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.42% off its 52-week high of $23.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.84, which suggests the last value was 8.2% up since then. When we look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.33K.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.80 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -32.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natura &Co Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.87% over the past 6 months, a 237.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.50% down from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings to increase by 109.50%.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares while 4.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.15%. There are 4.15% institutions holding the Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock share, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 10.08 million NTCO shares worth $167.89 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 3.41 million shares worth $56.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF. With 69798.0 shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 49447.0 shares worth around $0.82 million.