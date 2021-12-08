Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $6.97 changed hands at $0.23 or 3.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.99M. MULN’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.75% off its 52-week high of $19.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.00, which suggests the last value was 13.92% up since then. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 802.34K.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.19 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.04%, with the 5-day performance at -11.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -40.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MULN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -229.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mullen Automotive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.46% over the past 6 months, a 126.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Mullen Automotive Inc. earnings to increase by 15.90%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders