Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $123.38 changed hands at $7.56 or 6.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.85B. WOLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.36% off its 52-week high of $142.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.06, which suggests the last value was 39.16% up since then. When we look at Wolfspeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 125.69 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is -8.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wolfspeed Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.79% over the past 6 months, a 22.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Wolfspeed Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.90%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Wolfspeed Inc. shares while 111.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.02%. There are 111.35% institutions holding the Wolfspeed Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 16.58 million WOLF shares worth $1.62 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.20% or 14.14 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $517.82 million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $353.35 million.