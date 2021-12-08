Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.82 million Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.50 changed hands at -$1.32 or -3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.53B. JXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.52% off its 52-week high of $39.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.29, which suggests the last value was 40.56% up since then. When we look at Jackson Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) trade information

Instantly JXN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.57 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 subtracted -3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.24%, with the 5-day performance at 18.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is 36.86% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JXN’s forecast low is $34.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Jackson Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -228.60%.

JXN Dividends

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 5.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jackson Financial Inc. shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.09%.