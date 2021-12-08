IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.72 million IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $14.47 changed hands at $0.64 or 4.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75B. ISEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.52% off its 52-week high of $19.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 65.72% up since then. When we look at IVERIC bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Analysts gave the IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ISEE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IVERIC bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Instantly ISEE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.00 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.41%, with the 5-day performance at -1.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is -22.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ISEE’s forecast low is $21.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.13% for it to hit the projected low.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IVERIC bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 119.91% over the past 6 months, a 4.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2021 estimates are for IVERIC bio Inc. earnings to increase by 18.20%.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares while 91.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.21%. There are 91.53% institutions holding the IVERIC bio Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 6.75 million ISEE shares worth $42.59 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 6.72 million shares worth $42.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $48.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $15.1 million.