Is Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $117.10 changed hands at $16.34 or 16.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.48B. NTLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.13% off its 52-week high of $202.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.86, which suggests the last value was 62.54% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 747.20K.

Analysts gave the Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NTLA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 120.85 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 16.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is -13.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTLA’s forecast low is $137.00 with $238.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intellia Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.59% over the past 6 months, a -45.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. will fall -74.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.49 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.22 million and $6.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.05% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares while 83.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.90%. There are 83.57% institutions holding the Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million NTLA shares worth $904.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 6.35 million shares worth $852.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.57 million shares estimated at $607.44 million under it, the former controlled 6.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $280.37 million.