Is Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $33.67 changed hands at $0.73 or 2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.19B. CSIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.15% off its 52-week high of $67.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.20, which suggests the last value was 7.34% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 39.23 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.29%, with the 5-day performance at -11.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is -12.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.75% over the past 6 months, a -42.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 809.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.33 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $914.36 million and $1.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.07% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 50.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.23%. There are 50.95% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million CSIQ shares worth $227.5 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.15% or 3.09 million shares worth $138.43 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Resources Fund. With 1.94 million shares estimated at $67.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $28.93 million.