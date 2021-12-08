dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) Gain 9.63%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.42 million dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.81 changed hands at $0.95 or 9.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $492.83M. DMYQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.4% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.19, which suggests the last value was 14.99% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group Inc. IV’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) trade information

Instantly DMYQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.81 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 9.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.19%, with the 5-day performance at 8.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) is 5.67% up.

DMYQ Dividends

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of dMY Technology Group Inc. IV shares while 84.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.59%. There are 84.59% institutions holding the dMY Technology Group Inc. IV stock share, with Weiss Asset Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.02% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million DMYQ shares worth $23.99 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 2.21 million shares worth $21.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $4.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.03 million.