Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $16.97 changed hands at $0.29 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. DK’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.34% off its 52-week high of $27.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.48, which suggests the last value was 20.57% up since then. When we look at Delek US Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Instantly DK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.94 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.60%, with the 5-day performance at 8.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is -7.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DK’s forecast low is $8.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delek US Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.32% over the past 6 months, a 54.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delek US Holdings Inc. will rise 64.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Delek US Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.07%. The 2021 estimates are for Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -312.90%.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.51 per year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares while 94.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.37%. There are 94.68% institutions holding the Delek US Holdings Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million DK shares worth $161.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 6.96 million shares worth $150.43 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $50.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $40.89 million.