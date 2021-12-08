Could ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.20 changed hands at $0.58 or 7.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.72B. RNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.71% off its 52-week high of $14.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.46, which suggests the last value was 9.02% up since then. When we look at ReNew Energy Global plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.37 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.84%, with the 5-day performance at 6.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is -18.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNW’s forecast low is $11.96 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.85% for it to hit the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for ReNew Energy Global plc earnings to decrease by -190.00%.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of ReNew Energy Global plc shares while 64.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.47%. There are 64.60% institutions holding the ReNew Energy Global plc stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.35% of the shares, roughly 46.87 million RNW shares worth $478.05 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.64% or 34.13 million shares worth $348.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $29.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $6.65 million.