Are Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.73 changed hands at $0.81 or 4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.05B. RSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.75% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 46.59% up since then. When we look at Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.15 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is -10.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rush Street Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.21% over the past 6 months, a -2,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $132.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75 million and $100.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Rush Street Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 113.70%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.25% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares while 69.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.53%. There are 69.79% institutions holding the Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million RSI shares worth $58.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 3.8 million shares worth $46.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $31.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $17.3 million.