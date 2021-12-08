Are Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at $0.15 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $198.54M. IMMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.39% off its 52-week high of $16.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.32, which suggests the last value was 8.12% up since then. When we look at Immersion Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.20K.

Analysts gave the Immersion Corporation (IMMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IMMR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immersion Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

Instantly IMMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.25 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is -18.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMMR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -159.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immersion Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.16% over the past 6 months, a 72.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immersion Corporation will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Immersion Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.45 million and $10.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Immersion Corporation earnings to increase by 129.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

IMMR Dividends

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Immersion Corporation shares while 51.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.76%. There are 51.35% institutions holding the Immersion Corporation stock share, with Raging Capital Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million IMMR shares worth $15.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 1.13 million shares worth $7.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $6.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $5.37 million.