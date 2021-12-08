In the last trading session, 1.11 million Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.84. With the company’s per share price at $8.87 changed hands at $1.12 or 14.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.67M. APVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -423.0% off its 52-week high of $46.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.38, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.74 on Tuesday, 12/07/21 added 14.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.80%, with the 5-day performance at -10.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is -46.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APVO’s forecast low is $36.00 with $69.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -677.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 211.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.46 million and $2.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 149.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.29% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 60.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.16%. There are 60.76% institutions holding the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 35.96% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million APVO shares worth $39.48 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 0.28 million shares worth $6.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 66078.0 shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 62672.0 shares worth around $1.41 million.