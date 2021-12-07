ZS Stock: More Upside For Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)?

In the last trading session, 7.46 million Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $274.36 changed hands at -$38.99 or -12.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.71B. ZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.09% off its 52-week high of $376.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $157.03, which suggests the last value was 42.76% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ZS as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zscaler Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 373.74 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.38%, with the 5-day performance at -22.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is -17.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $389.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $286.00 with $440.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.95% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $199.69 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $214.86 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Zscaler Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.38% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.62% of Zscaler Inc. shares while 41.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 41.90% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.42% of the shares, roughly 7.43 million ZS shares worth $1.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 6.83 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.08 million shares estimated at $357.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $284.68 million.