Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.07M. UK’s last price was a discount, traded about -742.7% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 31.46% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.44K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.92%, with the 5-day performance at 40.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -7.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 04.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.34% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 4.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.43%. There are 4.06% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million UK shares worth $2.0 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 47079.0 shares estimated at $40911.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.