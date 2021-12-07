Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 6.03 million Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.58 changing hands around $0.43 or 4.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.52B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -599.37% off its 52-week high of $67.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 25.26% up since then. When we look at Tilray Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 21.44 million.

Analysts gave the Tilray Inc. (TLRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended TLRY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tilray Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.26 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.77%, with the 5-day performance at -10.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -15.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TLRY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.75% over the past 6 months, a 41.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $242.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tilray Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $248.46 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Tilray Inc. earnings to increase by 36.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.30% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.10% of Tilray Inc. shares while 13.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.81%. There are 13.24% institutions holding the Tilray Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 6.93 million TLRY shares worth $78.2 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 5.52 million shares worth $62.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.93 million shares estimated at $78.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $23.54 million.