Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 74.6 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $3.53 or 127.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.63M. SYTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.4% off its 52-week high of $15.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 60.25% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.68 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 127.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.37%, with the 5-day performance at -19.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -31.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Siyata Mobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.33% over the past 6 months, a 67.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.89 million.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.83% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 7.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.66%. There are 7.37% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.93% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SYTA shares worth $2.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 23979.0 shares worth $82727.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 19350.0 shares estimated at $66757.0 under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 4629.0 shares worth around $15970.0.