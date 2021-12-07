Should You Invest In Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.48 changed hands at $0.76 or 4.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.35B. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.66% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.25, which suggests the last value was 17.48% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RXRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.90 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -5.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RXRX’s forecast low is $30.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.22 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.20%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.76% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 69.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.29%. There are 69.32% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 18.52 million RXRX shares worth $676.02 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 3.86 million shares worth $140.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 2.58 million shares estimated at $59.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $42.44 million.