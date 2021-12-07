Should You Invest In MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $299.46M. MEIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.02% off its 52-week high of $4.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 2.83% up since then. When we look at MEI Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is -23.53% down.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MEI Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.83% over the past 6 months, a 19.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MEI Pharma Inc. will fall -550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 104.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.26 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MEI Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 186.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2021 estimates are for MEI Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 11.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.10% per year.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 04.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares while 71.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.52%. There are 71.11% institutions holding the MEI Pharma Inc. stock share, with BioImpact Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 12.49 million MEIP shares worth $34.48 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 8.64 million shares worth $23.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $11.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $9.03 million.