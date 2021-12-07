PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 2.52 million PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $4.04 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.63M. PETV’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.79% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 41.58% up since then. When we look at PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PETV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Instantly PETV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.25 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 3.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.51%, with the 5-day performance at 42.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is 21.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PETV’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.27% for it to hit the projected low.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for PetVivo Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.80%.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.01% of PetVivo Holdings Inc. shares while 5.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.00%. There are 5.80% institutions holding the PetVivo Holdings Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million PETV shares worth $0.88 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 57836.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 44303.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 13533.0 shares worth around $36539.0.