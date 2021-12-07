Performance & Trends Of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.33 million Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.17M. DPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -422.22% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.48, which suggests the last value was 3.27% up since then. When we look at Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Instantly DPW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) is -26.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Ault Global Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 83.80%.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 17 and August 23.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.81% of Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares while 7.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.91%. There are 7.68% institutions holding the Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million DPW shares worth $1.56 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.88 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.68 million.