PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.83 million PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.14 changing hands around $0.11 or 10.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $91.13M. PED’s current price is a discount, trading about -207.02% off its 52-week high of $3.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 18.42% up since then. When we look at PEDEVCO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PEDEVCO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Instantly PED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 10.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.79%, with the 5-day performance at -1.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is -33.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PED’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -514.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -514.04% for it to hit the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.50%. The 2021 estimates are for PEDEVCO Corp. earnings to decrease by -108.80%.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.53% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares while 1.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.20%. There are 1.98% institutions holding the PEDEVCO Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million PED shares worth $0.88 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.67 million.