Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 10.83 million Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.56 changed hands at $0.18 or 5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. PSFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -449.72% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 5.9% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.49 million.

Analysts gave the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PSFE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paysafe Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.83 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.42%, with the 5-day performance at -5.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -52.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSFE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.65 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Paysafe Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $417.39 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to decrease by -15.00%.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.52% of Paysafe Limited shares while 53.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.21%. There are 53.78% institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 84.34% of the shares, roughly 123.73 million PSFE shares worth $1.5 billion.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 34.08% or 50.0 million shares worth $605.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $33.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $23.8 million.