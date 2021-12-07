Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.50 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $379.79M. OLMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -422.67% off its 52-week high of $54.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.25, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 728.97K.

Analysts gave the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OLMA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.70 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.16%, with the 5-day performance at -52.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is -63.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OLMA’s forecast low is $47.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -471.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -347.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.54% over the past 6 months, a 49.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -455.80%.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.06% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 88.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.56%. There are 88.55% institutions holding the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.58% of the shares, roughly 6.66 million OLMA shares worth $221.03 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 3.74 million shares worth $124.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $13.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $10.2 million.