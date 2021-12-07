Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.72 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $892.74M. NNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -503.12% off its 52-week high of $94.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.46, which suggests the last value was 1.65% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.85K.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.49 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.57%, with the 5-day performance at -25.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -40.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.03% over the past 6 months, a -116.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will fall -115.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -83.30% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by -141.80%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.93% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 14.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.23%. There are 14.82% institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million NNOX shares worth $21.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.57 million shares worth $18.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $4.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $3.73 million.