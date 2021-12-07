Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $15.09 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48B. MYOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.77% off its 52-week high of $30.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 5.3% up since then. When we look at Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.33K.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.37%, with the 5-day performance at -19.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is -35.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myovant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.81% over the past 6 months, a 28.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myovant Sciences Ltd. will rise 45.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 328.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.49 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $62.94 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 15.80%.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.91% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares while 40.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.57%. There are 40.32% institutions holding the Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million MYOV shares worth $148.51 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 5.42 million shares worth $123.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $52.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $31.52 million.