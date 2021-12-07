Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 16.26 million Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.74. With the company’s per share price at $41.81 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.06B. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.59% off its 52-week high of $83.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 89.24% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.40 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 57.70 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 300.48%, with the 5-day performance at -18.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is -34.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.86% over the past 6 months, a 283.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,189.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.16 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $118.46 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4,380.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 75.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.03% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares while 37.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.06%. There are 37.36% institutions holding the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 9.03 million MARA shares worth $285.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 6.47 million shares worth $204.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.67 million shares estimated at $83.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $73.82 million.