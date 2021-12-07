KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.45 changing hands around $1.95 or 9.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.71B. KNBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.38% off its 52-week high of $36.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.77, which suggests the last value was 28.49% up since then. When we look at KnowBe4 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.15K.

Analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KNBE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.43 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 9.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.94%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is -20.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNBE’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.61% for it to hit the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.3 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that KnowBe4 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $64.69 million.

The 2021 estimates are for KnowBe4 Inc. earnings to increase by 98.10%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.88% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares while 118.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.96%. There are 118.45% institutions holding the KnowBe4 Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.66% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million KNBE shares worth $70.38 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.15% or 1.6 million shares worth $50.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $70.38 million under it, the former controlled 15.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. held about 6.69% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $20.39 million.