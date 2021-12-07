Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $15.24 changed hands at $1.07 or 7.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.33M. KIRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.05% off its 52-week high of $34.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.20, which suggests the last value was 13.39% up since then. When we look at Kirkland’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.35K.

Analysts gave the Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KIRK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kirkland’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Instantly KIRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.86 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 7.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.77%, with the 5-day performance at -32.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is -39.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIRK’s forecast low is $25.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kirkland’s Inc. will fall -29.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kirkland’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $198.99 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Kirkland’s Inc. earnings to increase by 107.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

KIRK Dividends

Kirkland’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 06.

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Kirkland’s Inc. shares while 72.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.01%. There are 72.01% institutions holding the Kirkland’s Inc. stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million KIRK shares worth $37.83 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.29% or 1.04 million shares worth $29.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $6.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $9.5 million.