Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 4.24 million Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $307.91M. KPLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -589.47% off its 52-week high of $19.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 0.7% up since then. When we look at Katapult Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Analysts gave the Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KPLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Katapult Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Instantly KPLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.04 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.20%, with the 5-day performance at -28.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is -32.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPLT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -110.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts are of the opinion that Katapult Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $77.47 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Katapult Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -928.40%.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.30% of Katapult Holdings Inc. shares while 33.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.85%. There are 33.90% institutions holding the Katapult Holdings Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million KPLT shares worth $27.15 million.

Iridian Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 2.63 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $1.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.72 million.