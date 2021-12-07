Is Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.96M. UBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -478.7% off its 52-week high of $9.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was -0.59% down since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.82K.

Analysts gave the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UBX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2400 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.75%, with the 5-day performance at -18.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -33.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -610.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -136.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.19% over the past 6 months, a 24.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Biotechnology Inc. will rise 26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.60% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares while 62.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.11%. There are 62.81% institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.50% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million UBX shares worth $24.69 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 3.8 million shares worth $22.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $8.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $5.31 million.