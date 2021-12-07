Is QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 3.76 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.22 changing hands around $1.4 or 5.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.68B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -406.22% off its 52-week high of $132.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.12, which suggests the last value was 27.08% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.33 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended QS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.90 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.61%, with the 5-day performance at -18.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -21.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.65% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.86% over the past 6 months, a 74.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 89.00%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.25% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 31.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.57%. There are 31.78% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.64% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million QS shares worth $370.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 7.83 million shares worth $192.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $107.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $97.63 million.